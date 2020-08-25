11-Year-Old Paddle Boarder Struck By An Impaired Personal Watercraft Operator

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP Marine Unit responded at 3:55 p.m. August 22, 2020 along with Muskoka Paramedic Services to a report of an 11-year-old female on a stand up paddle board (SUP) being struck by a personal watercraft (PWC) in Wood Landing Channel Georgian Bay Township.

Police attended and spoke with the PWC operator who became the subject of a drinking and driving investigation and as a result of this investigation was issued a three day (ADLS) suspension for registering over 50 milligrams on the Intoxilyzer at detachment. The 33-year-old St.Thomas, Ontario male also received an offence notice for Careless Operation of a Vessel and Failure to have a Pleasure Craft Operators Card both offences contrary to the Canada Shipping Act.

A second PWC operator riding with the accused at the time of the accident was also investigated for drinking and driving. The operator, a 32-year-old male of Kembell, Ontario was also issued a three day (ADLS) suspension for registering a “Warn” on an Approved Screening Device (ASD).

The female on the SUP was treated and released by paramedics at the scene.