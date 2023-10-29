Southern Georgian Bay OPP Arrest Several Wanted People

Officers of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP have made multiple arrests of local individuals connected to ongoing investigations in North Simcoe.

OPP officers attended a King Street, Midland address shortly before 9:00 p.m. on October 19, 2023, as part of an ongoing investigation. An individual identified as Eric Sandy, 30 years old of Penetanguishene was arrested on several outstanding warrants and held for a bail hearing. The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date

On Oct 20, 2023 officers patrolling in the Elizabeth and Borden Streets area of Midland checked on two pedestrians resulting in one individual being identified as Catherine Watters, 26 years old of Tay Township, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant and released with a scheduled court date before the Ontario Court of Justice .

As a result of a traffic stop by officers on King Street in Midland at approximately 11:30 p.m. on October 19, 2023, an occupant of the vehicle was identified as Taylor Dupuis, 28 years old of MacTier, and arrested on an outstanding warrant held by another police service. The accused was turned over to that service for processing of the warrant.

Officers patrolling a retail section of Midland Avenue in Midland observed an individual entering a store at shortly after 12:30 p.m. on October 25, 2023. The individual, Grayton Willis 39 years old of no fixed address, wanted for an outstanding warrant, was arrested, released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

Patrol officers at the Midland Court house located on Yonge Street, Midland arrested Robin Darren Granger 43 years of Midland at approximately 2:05pm October 26, 2023 on an outstanding warrant in regards to an ongoing investigation in the Town of Midland. The accused was held for a bail hearing on his charges and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

Jesse John Raymond Adair 32 years of Midland was arrested at approximately 11:17 am Oct 26, 2023by OPP officers on patrol who had knowledge of a breach of probation incident from an ongoing investigation in the Town of Midland. The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

