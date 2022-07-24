Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Barrie – Orillia – Midland

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Current details:

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening. The main threat with these thunderstorms is damaging wind gusts. Large hail and torrential rain are lesser threats. Also, the possibility of a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.