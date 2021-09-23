Parks And Recreation Master Plan In The Works For Muskoka Lakes

The Township of Muskoka Lakes is considering what the future of recreation looks like in our community.

A Parks and Recreation Master Plan is being developed to inform future investment in recreational infrastructure across the municipality. The goal is the provision of environmentally sustainable, accessible parks and recreation facilities, programs and services that will meet the dynamic needs of the Township in the future.

To understand the community’s ideas, upcoming opportunities to participate include:

Public Survey – The public is invited to participate in a short survey. The survey will be available until October 13, 2021.The survey link is are available on the Township community engagement platform at www.engagemuskokalakes.ca.

Public Open House – The community is encouraged to attend virtual public open house, which will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Details regarding the open house are available on the Township community engagement platform at www.engagemuskokalakes.ca.

Members of the public are encouraged to view the Parks and Recreation Master Plan project page and keep up to date by visiting and subscribing to the Township community engagement platform at www.engagemuskokalakes.ca.