OSMH Hosting Fireside Chat – Update To The Community

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is excited to present an update on recent developments supporting the health and well-being of our community. On Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 5:00 pm, please join OSMH online or in-person for a Fireside Chat to learn more about:

Recent OSMH Announcements – Learn more about the funding announcements supporting the sustainable growth of our hospital. We will share more details on the expansion of hospital services and capacity, how the Couchiching Ontario Health Team (COHT) continues to lead the way for the province in transforming integrated care and progress towards a new hospital.

OSMH Bylaw review – In response to legislative requirements and recommended best practices, OSMH is modernizing its corporate bylaws. This review includes exploring a change of how corporate membership is defined, moving from a ‘paid’ membership model to a ‘skills-based’ membership model. We welcome direct feedback from current members of the OSMH corporation as well as the community at large as we have this important discussion.

OSMH values the voices of our community and welcomes the opportunity directly engage in community consultation in a way that is open and accessible to everyone. Our Fireside Chats are just one way we connect with our community, share information and provide opportunities to ask questions. We look forward to seeing you there. If you have any questions or want to hear more about these updates, please feel free to contact, Terry Dyni, Director, Community Relations at tadyni@osmh.on.ca.

“We are very excited about the future of Soldiers’. That is why it is so important that we engage our community as we continue to improve the health and wellbeing of our community”, Ligaya Byrch, OSMH Board Chair.

Meeting space is limited so we are asking all individuals to register in advance, whether attending in person or online. The Fireside Chat will be hosted in the Brian McGugan Room at OSMH. The Zoom link will be provided once registration is complete.

Click here to register.