Orillia OPP Celebrate Those Who Make A Difference With Our Youth

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to recognize and thank the many community partners whose support helped make the Leadership, Education, Activity and Partnership (LEAP) program a success from May 7 to 10, 2026.

Special thanks are extended to the Kiwanis Club of Orillia, Rotary Club of Orillia, We Are The Villagers, Harvey’s, Smith Investigation Agency, and HEART Retreat for their ongoing commitment to supporting local youth and community initiatives.

Over the four-day program, youth from the Orillia area participated in a variety of educational, recreational and leadership-building activities. The program was organized and supervised by Orillia OPP Community Mobilization Unit members and summer students, providing participants with opportunities to build confidence, develop leadership skills and strengthen community connections.

As part of the program, participants hosted a community barbecue and raised $463.15. The youth chose to donate the proceeds to HEART Retreat in appreciation for the opportunity to spend time with the organization’s therapy horses and learn about the positive impact of equine-assisted experiences.

Orillia OPP Detachment Commander Inspector Landon, along with LEAP participants and program organizers, recently presented the donation to Sandy Birkland, founder of HEART Retreat in Oro-Medonte.

The Orillia OPP Community Mobilization Unit remains committed to working alongside community partners to create positive opportunities for youth and strengthen the communities they serve.