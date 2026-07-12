Get Ready For A Heat Event That Begins Monday

Yellow level warning – heat – issued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

A heat event begins Monday.

What:

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Humidex values of 38 to 45.

When:

Beginning Monday and ending either Wednesday evening or Thursday evening.

Additional information:

Tuesday will mark the peak of this heat event. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach near 36 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.

Take action to protect yourself and others – extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. Determine if you or others around you are at greater risk of heat illness. Check on older adults, those living alone and other at-risk people in-person or on the phone multiple times a day.

Watch for the early signs of heat exhaustion in yourself and others. Signs may include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue. Stop your activity and drink water.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency! Call 9-1-1 or your emergency health provider if you, or someone around you, is showing signs of heat stroke which can include red and hot skin, dizziness, nausea, confusion and change in consciousness. While you wait for medical attention, try to cool the person by moving them to a cool place, removing extra clothing, applying cold water or ice packs around the body.

Drink water often and before you feel thirsty to replace fluids.

Close blinds, or shades and open windows if outside is cooler than inside.

Turn on air conditioning, use a fan, or move to a cooler area of your living space. If your living space is hot, move to a cool public space such as a cooling centre, community centre, library or shaded park.

Follow the advice of your region’s public health authority.

Plan and schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Limit direct exposure to the sun and heat. Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat.

Never leave people, especially children, or pets inside a parked vehicle. Check the vehicle before locking to make sure no one is left behind.