Orillia Man Charged In Connection With Homicide In Ramara.

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a homicide in Ramara.

Officers were called to a residence on County Road 169 shortly before 1:00 p.m. on November 11, 2023. One person was located deceased. Responding officers located the suspect a short distance away and took them into custody.

The deceased has been identified as Fabian Crawford, 48, of Ramara.

Police have arrested and charged Christopher Scully, 54, of Orillia with Second Degree Murder.

The accused was held for a bail hearing on November 12, 2023 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket.

Officers were assisted by members of the Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP Canine Unit. The investigation by the Orillia Detachment, Orillia Detachment Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) continues, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time. Residents of the area should expect to see a large police presence. There is no threat to public safety.

If anyone has any information that may assist the investigation, they are asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.