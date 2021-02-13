OPP Safety Message For Outdoor Activities Family Day Weekend

With Family Day Weekend upon us, members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP want to remind outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy the weekend but to also be safe.

A few points to remember

Tell a family member where you are heading to and when you will be back and always travel with a partner.

Before venturing out on the frozen ice surfaces of Georgian Bay and area lakes, please be sure to check with local residents first- Know Before You Go.

Always carry a fully charged cell phone and keep it in an inner pocket so it will work well when needed and have the location app – https://what3words.com/products/what3words-app/ loaded on your phone should you require emergency services.

Never Drive Impaired

Detachment officers will be on snowmobile patrol this weekend checking for impaired snowmobile operators as well as for proper equipment, permits and monitoring riders speed while on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail system.

All outdoor enthusiasts are reminded of recreational amenities that remain open under the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020, Ontario Regulation 82/20 , including snowmobiling, ice fishing, cross country skiing, ice skating, dogsledding and snow shoeing. All participants should comply with all other health and provincial directives when participating in outdoor activities, such as maintaining physical distancing and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE)- Be Safe!

Snowmobile operators are advised to check trail conditions prior to heading out and the following internet web sites can provide an insight into those conditions and whether the trails are open or still closed; Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, Mid Ontario Snowmobile Clubs and fishing enthusiasts may wish to view the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH) website www.ofah.org/covid19/faq

If you have to travel out onto an ice surface always remember that “No Ice Is Safe Ice” and you need to be aware of current, past weather conditions and recent commercial ice breaking activity along with checking with area residents who have “local knowledge of ice conditions”. The following web sites are a must see for those who travel on ice surfaces- Cold Water Boot Camp along with https://twitter.com/OPP_News/status/1342817627077488641 and https://twitter.com/OPPCommissioner/status/1346509378027970564

Unlawfully removing trail signs can create some very dangerous situations, if you have knowledge of anyone removing OFSC trail signs please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.