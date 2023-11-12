OPP Launch CAMSafe Program In North Simcoe

Technology Based Community Safety Partnership

In the interest of increased public safety, Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment interim Detachment Commander Todd Pittman is very pleased to notify the residents of North Simcoe that the detachment has implemented a technology based community safety resource named CAMSafe. CAMSafe is a program aimed at creating a database of residential and commercial security cameras within a community that may function as a resource for police when investigating offences and crimes.

When a police officer uses the CAMSafe database, they will see a map of the local area of the incident showing registered participants. Officers will be able to click on registered addresses to view further details, such as property owner contact information. Officers will not be able access your security cameras or cloud-based accounts to examine camera footage unless they make a request to the property owner using contact information from the database.

Interested community members are only required to provide basic contact information and camera location but, can include more details if desired, such as direction the camera faces, footage retention details or screenshots of the camera view. Registrants can only view their own information and can delete their account or change their information at any time.

“This technology partnership will help front line police officers patrolling our communities be more effective in solving crimes with the support of area residents and businesses that affect our property and citizens providing a safer community along with the positive attributes it brings to the area for tourism and business. I urge residents and business owners to review the CAMsafe website and I hope you support this worthy community safety partnership.” quote of Inspector Todd Pittman, interim Detachment Commander of Southern Georgian Bay Detachment.

To learn more about the CAMSafe program and to register security cameras please visit https://camsafe.ca/

See attachments 1&2 for further submitted visual information flyers.