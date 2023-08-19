OPP Investigating Trailer Theft On Hwy. 64 In French River

The Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for assistance with regards to a trailer theft that occurred at a private property on Highway 64, French River between August 16 and August 17, 2023.

The trailer is a black Webe Model EC1, 12′ heavy duty flat bed with a middle dip – used to move farm tractors and equipment, 2″ ball, rear loading ramp, and Vehicle Identification Number (VIN): 2W9600027ME183978. Approximate value of $12,000.

Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at: www.sudburycrimestoppers.com

You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.