Ontario Energy Board Announces Changes To Electricity Prices For Households, Small Business And Farms

The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) announced today that electricity prices under the Regulated Price Plan (RPP) for households, small business and farms will increase as of November 1, 2023. The winter Time-of-Use (TOU) hours and the change in the threshold for residential customers on Tiered pricing will take effect November 1 as usual.

Also effective November 1, 2023, the Ontario government’s Ontario Electricity Rebate (OER) will increase to 19.3%. The OER provides a rebate on the electricity bill of residential, small business and farm customers. For a typical residential customer[1] who uses 700 kWh of electricity per month, the OER will decrease bills by about $26 each month.

The TOU prices set by the OEB for November 1, 2023 are shown in Table 1 below. The table also shows the hours to which those prices apply.

Winter TOU Price Periods

November 1, 2023

TOU Prices

Off-Peak

Weekdays 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., all day weekends and holidays

8.7 ¢/kWh

Mid-Peak

Weekdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

12.2 ¢/kWh

On-Peak

Weekdays 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

18.2 ¢/kWh

The table below shows the prices for customers on the Tiered price plan as well as the kilowatt-hour thresholds. The seasonal change in the threshold for residential customers provides for an additional 400 kWh/month at the lower price in the Winter:

Winter Tier Thresholds

November 1, 2023

Tiered Prices

Tier 1

Residential – first 1,000 kWh/month

Non-residential – first 750 kWh/month

10.3 ¢/kWh

Tier 2

Residential – for electricity used above 1,000 kWh/month

Non-residential – for electricity used above 750 kWh/month

12.5 ¢/kWh

The table below shows the prices for customers on the Ultra Low Overnight (ULO) price plan. The table also shows the hours to which those prices apply.

ULO Price Periods (Year-round)

November 1, 2023

ULO Prices

ULO Ultra-Low Overnight

Every day 11 p.m. – 7 a.m.

2.8 ¢/kWh

ULO Weekend Off-Peak

Weekends and holidays 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

8.7 ¢/kWh

ULO Mid-Peak

Weekdays 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.  – 11 p.m.

12.2 ¢/kWh

ULO On-Peak

Weekdays 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

28.6 ¢/kWh

Power is Personal

Residential, small business and farm customers can choose their price plan, either TOU, Tiered or ULO prices. The OEB has an online bill calculator to help customers who are considering a switch in price plans. For more information, see oeb.ca/choice.

Programs to Support Electricity Customers

In addition, under the OEB’s winter disconnection ban electricity distributors cannot disconnect residential customers for non-payment from November 15, 2023, to April 30, 2024.

