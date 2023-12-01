New Detachment Commander For Southern Georgian Bay OPP

On Tuesday November 27, 2023, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Commissioner Thomas Carrique formally announced and confirmed the appointment of Inspector Todd Pittman as the new Detachment Commander of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP. Inspector Pittman has served our community since May 2023, as the interim Detachment Commander.

Inspector Pittman began his career with the OPP at the South Bruce (Walkerton) Detachment in 2002. During his career, he served with the West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), and as the Provincial ERT Training Coordinator, Canine Unit Coordinator and as Manager of the Emergency Management Unit. He supported the Province of Ontario as the Chief of Staff for Operation Remote Immunity strategically delivering COVID-19 Vaccine to 32-remote Northern Indigenous communities, established COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the GTA and led the youth 12-17-year-old vaccination initiative. He is an incident Commander, Chair of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Emergency Alerting Community of Practice and Co-chair of the Ontario Amber Alert Steering Committee.

He holds a Police Foundations diploma from Confederation College (Thunder Bay). He is the recipient of the Ontario Amethyst Award for Team Achievement, a Commissioners Citation for Bravery, and a Commissioners Commendation for Outstanding Investigation.

-“Todd is a forward-thinking leader. He is motivated to learn and apply innovative problem solving and is constantly looking to create efficiencies through a modern lens, often through technology.” Commissioner Thomas Carrique