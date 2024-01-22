New Board Members Appointed To Muskoka Airport Board Of Directors

Muskoka District Council is pleased to appoint Zaina Alhillou and Eileen Waechter to the Muskoka Airport Board of Directors.

Zaina Alhilou is a highly regarded aviation industry expert, recognized for her innovative approach to airport capital planning and her execution of highly intricate aviation programs, all while navigating the complexities of airport operations. She enjoys a stellar reputation as a strategic thinker with sharp foresight for master planning and growth projections. As the current Director of the Program Management Office at Nieuport Aviation, Zaina has spearheaded transformative enterprises and capital programs, showcasing a unique approach to data analysis as well as a future-oriented vision in relation to the advancement of both aeronautical and non-aeronautical initiatives and revenues.

Eileen Waechter is an experienced aviation executive and trusted advisor, who brings a depth and diversity of knowledge and record of success across many dimensions of an airport’s business and operations. Prior to her recent retirement from the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), Eileen provided direction and oversight of its engagement with industry, business, and other stakeholders to advance Toronto Pearson International Airport’s strategy and growth plans.

Learn more about the newly appointed members of the Airport Board of Directors by viewing their biographies online. For more information, please visit https://www.muskoka.on.ca/en/airport/about-yqa.aspx

“On behalf of the Board, I want to extend a warm welcome to Eileen and Zaina to the Muskoka Airport Board of Directors. Their combined expertise and wealth of industry experience comes at an exciting time as the Board prepares to implement the Airport master plan.” “Eileen’s expertise in airport operations, strategic planning and stakeholder engagement from her tenure at the GTAA and Zaina’s commitment to sustainable growth and reputation as a trusted industry collaborator will be invaluable as we continue to work to achieve the Board’s strategic plan for the Airport.” – Don MacKay, Muskoka Airport Board Chair

“We’re delighted to welcome two new Board members with such a depth of knowledge and experience. And as we welcome new members, we would like to recognize the leadership and contributions of two retiring members, David Legge and Ashwin Jadhav. Both brought tremendous value to board discussions and helped shape the future of development at the Airport through its new master plan. Special thanks are extended to David, who was one of the seven inaugural members of the Board that were appointed by Council in 1998. David’s technical expertise and strategic thinking were instrumental in helping the Board establish a strategic plan and create a vision for the future of the Airport.” – Jeff Lehman, District Chair – Ex-officio member of the Muskoka Airport Board

Muskoka Airport

The District operates the Muskoka Airport (CYQA), which is a Transport Canada Certified facility, providing a vital link to the air transportation industry in the Muskoka area. The Airport operates 24 hours a day, seven days per week, 365 days per year. The public terminal building is located at the south end of the airfield and hosts a Little Norway Memorial display and a 24-hour pilots’ lounge.

The Airport provides services year-round and is a key economic development driver for the Muskoka area by providing services for both business and personal travel. During the summer season, the Muskoka Airport sees over 70% of its annual 15,000 aircraft movements from charter companies, corporate flights and recreational flyers.

The Airport also provides a variety of community and social services by way of providing support to Air Ambulances, electrical power companies and a variety of government organizations such as OPP, Corrections Canada and the Department of National Defence.

For more information about the Muskoka District Airport visit: www.muskokadistrictairport.com