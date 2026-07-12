Muskoka Hornets Celebrate Diamond Enhancements At McCulley-Robertson Sports Complex 

On Saturday July 4th, the Muskoka Hornets were joined by Town of Huntsville staff Tina Scott-Burns and Simone Babineau at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of a new batting cage and installation of bullpens on Selkirk Diamond at McCulley-Robertson Diamond Complex. The Hornets worked in concert with the Town of Huntsville in the planning and development of the batting cage and bullpens. When combined with recent renovations at the diamond facility to fencing, dugouts and the field surface, the addition of the bullpens and batting cage amenities help McCulley-Robertson become one of the best community diamond complexes in Canada.