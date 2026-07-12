Muskoka Hornets Celebrate Diamond Enhancements At McCulley-Robertson Sports Complex 

On Saturday July 4th, the Muskoka Hornets were joined by Town of Huntsville staff Tina Scott-Burns and Simone Babineau at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of a new batting cage and installation of bullpens on Selkirk Diamond at McCulley-Robertson Diamond Complex. The Hornets worked in concert with the Town of Huntsville in the planning and development of the batting cage and bullpens. When combined with recent renovations at the diamond facility to fencing, dugouts and the field surface, the addition of the bullpens and batting cage amenities help McCulley-Robertson become one of the best community diamond complexes in Canada.
“As a baseball enthusiast who wants to see the sport flourish in our community, I cannot stress enough how important the addition of a batting cage and bullpens will be to minor baseball in Muskoka,” said Peter Haynes, President of the Muskoka Hornets. “And none of this would have been possible without the financial support of the Town and a kind donation from HMATA,” a grateful Haynes added.
The new batting cage and bullpens will be on display this coming weekend July 10-12 as the Hornets host its 18th Annual Muskoka Cup, 14U division in Huntsville. Games begin Friday morning at 9 am on Selkirk Diamond and continue alongside Huntsville Sports Hall of Fame member Stan Rimmington’s annual weekend fastball tournament.