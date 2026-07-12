Disturbance At Arrowhead Provincial Park Leads To Impaired Driving Charge

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver following a disturbance at Arrowhead Provincial Park in Huntsville.

On Saturday July 11, 2026, at approximately 12:15 am, officers responded to reports of a disturbance within the campground at Arrowhead Provincial Park. During the investigation, police located an individual believed to be involved in the incident. While interacting with the individual, officers observed signs of impairment and subsequently entered an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation Michelle Daponte, 46-years-old, of Barrie, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Huntsville OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead if they choose to consume alcohol or drugs. Consider using a designated driver, taxi, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to operate a vehicle safely.

If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle of any kind while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report suspicious or unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.