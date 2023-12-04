Moonwalk Presents Dinosaurs Live Exhibit At Bradford Greenhouses-Barrie

Join us for an epic adventure at the Dinosaurs Live Exhibit hosted by Moonwalk! Get ready to travel back in time and immerse yourself in a prehistoric world. This in-person event will take place at 4346 County Road 90, Springwater, ON, Canada. Don’t miss out on this thrilling experience for the whole family!

Canada’s Dinosaur Park is a registered charity that will bring life-size dinosaurs to Bradford Greenhouses – Barrie to raise funds for their sanctuary.

“DINOSAURS LIVE” will feature animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar! Featuring, a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Dilophosaurus, a Triceratops a Brachiosaurus, a Velociraptor and many more.

To add to the excitement, Moonwalk Entertainment is to include inflatables! There will be the official Jurassic World obstacle course, slides, a bouncy castle, a maze, games and more.

Airbrush face painting, glitter tattoos, fun foods, snacks, refreshments, dino merchandise and more, available at an additional cost ($).

December 27 to 30, 10am to 5pm.

Dino General Admission 3-99 yrs:$15

Dino & Inflatable Admission 3-13 yrs:$20

Dino & Inflatable Family of 4 Admission: $65

Children 2 and under are free.

ATM and free onsite parking.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/moonwalk-presents-dinosaurs-live-exhibit-at-bradford-greenhouses-tickets-740423706237?aff=oddtdtcreator

