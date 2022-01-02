Kennedy Lynn Marsh Is Orillia’s New Year’s Baby For 2022

She was due to arrive on December 29th but Kennedy Lynn Marsh decided January 1st would be a better birthday, and in the process became Orillia’s first baby of the New Year born at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH).

The second child of Courtney and Will Marsh of Bracebridge, Kennedy arrived at 9:34 pm on January 1st, weighing in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and 20.5 inches long. Kennedy will be a little sister to brother Ethan.

Mother and daughter are resting comfortably.

Approximately 1,000 babies are born at OSMH each year.