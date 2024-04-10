Huntsville / Lake Of Bays Fire Department Responds To Multiple Events On April 9 And 10

On April 9th and 10th, crews from Station 1 Huntsville, Station 3 Hillside, Station 4 Baysville, and Station 5 Port Sydney of the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to multiple incidents in the community and provided mutual aid to Bracebridge and Gravenhurst.

Crews from Station 5 Port Sydney, Station 4 Baysville and Station 1 Huntsville responded to simultaneous lightning strikes on Muskoka Rd 117 and Fairy Falls Road at 19:42 pm on April 9 . Mutual aid in Bracebridge: Crews from Station 5 Port Sydney, Station 4 Baysville and Station 1 Huntsville responded to a mutual-aid call in Bracebridge to assist in a tanker fire on Hwy 11 at High Falls at 01:42 am on April 10th.

For more information on the fire department, fire safety, resources, education, and prevention, please visit huntsville.ca/Fire.