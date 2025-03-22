Huntsville Continuing To Monitor Water Levels And Ice Conditions During Spring Freshet

The Town of Huntsville is continuing to monitor water levels and ice conditions during the spring freshet. Rain received on March 20 has contributed to continued high water levels however it is anticipated that colder temperatures overnight and forecasted over the weekend will slow the freshet.

Residents are advised that there is still a lot of water that needs to make its way through the system. Water levels in Rivercove and downtown still remain high. Residents are advised to continue to monitor conditions and prepare accordingly as water moves through the watershed.

Updates as of March 21, 2025:

Old North Road could anticipate flooding by end of day

Port Sydney is experiencing high water

Robert Road is experiencing flooding

Rivercove and downtown areas have rising water levels

Residents are advised to anticipate road closures and obey all posted signage

Some roads may experience flooding due to frozen culverts

Please exercise caution around rivers and lakes. Keep children and pets away from fast-moving water and unstable banks.

The community is asked to follow Huntsville.ca for more information as conditions continue to evolve.