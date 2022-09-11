Hellmann’s Canada Rolls Out The Red Carpet For New Award: “The Vegans”

Hellmann’s Canada is proud to announce ‘The Vegans’ a brand-new award show celebrating the tastiness of vegan cooking. To mark the launch of the brand’s new Vegan Dressings line, they have partnered with food-loving Canadian TikTokers from across the country who will put their whisks to work devising the tastiest vegan recipes while sharing their process on TikTok along the way.

“Traditionally, vegan food has not always been celebrated as the gold standard in terms of taste,” said Kristen Denega, Senior Brand Manager at Hellmann’s Canada. “That changes today. ‘The Vegans’ will shine the spotlight on the creativity, the fun and especially the mouth-watering taste of vegan meals.”

Showcasing Hellmann’s Vegan Dressings, starting on September 7th – the chefs will share their creations on TikTok, and their recipes will be eligible for one of four award categories: “Best Appetizer in a Supporting Role,” “Best Leading Main Dish,” “Best Original Lunch Item” and the “People’s Choice Award”, the latter which will be determined based on community engagement. Host and influencer Jamie Milne (aka Everything Delish ) will crown the winners the week of September 26th.

Following on the heels of the successful launch of Hellmann’s Vegan Dressing & Spread, Hellmann’s Vegan Salad Dressings are rich and creamy in taste, certified vegan and proudly made in Canada. They come in three delicious flavours:

Hellmann’s Vegan Ranch Dressing : Classic ranch colour and rounded depth of flavour – tangy, sweet and creamy, with a bite. Suggested retail price: $4.99 (retailers may sell for more or less at their discretion)

Classic ranch colour and rounded depth of flavour – tangy, sweet and creamy, with a bite. Suggested retail price: (retailers may sell for more or less at their discretion) Hellmann’s Vegan Caesar Dressing : Classic creamy Caesar profile with rich notes of garlic, lemon and pepper. Suggested retail price: $4.99 (retailers may sell for more or less at their discretion)

Classic creamy Caesar profile with rich notes of garlic, lemon and pepper. Suggested retail price: (retailers may sell for more or less at their discretion) Hellmann’s Vegan Green Goddess Dressing: Fresh, flavourful profile with notes of lemon and herbs. Suggested retail price: $4.99 (retailers may sell for more or less at their discretion)