Heat Warning Issued For Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago

Heat warning issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Current details:

A two day heat event is expected today and Sunday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the low thirties with minimum temperatures in the low to mid-twenties, bringing little relief from the heat.

Humidex values are expected to reach the low forties.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Monday.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.