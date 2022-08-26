Hammond Bus To Purchase Electric School Buses

Local school and charter bus operator HammondBus.com is going electric, announcing the purchase order for 10 all-electric LionC school buses from Lion Electric, with deliveries in 2023, and 2024. The purchase order is conditional upon the satisfactory grant of non-repayable contributions to HammondBus.com under Infrastructure Canada’s Zero-Emission Transit Fund (“ZETF”), for which HammondBus has filed a formal application. Under the ZETF program, the Government of Canada aims to invest $2.75 billion over five years to support public transit and school bus operators in the transition to electrification.

Hammond Transportation is one of Ontario’s premier family-owned school bus, charter bus and motor coach operators serving the unique transportation needs of Muskoka, Parry Sound, Simcoe County, Haliburton and Algonquin since 1944. Hammond began providing school bus service in Muskoka in 1950 and now operates 60 school bus routes in the area for Trillium Lakelands District School Board, and a further 40 routes in Parry Sound for Nipissing Parry Sound Student Transportation Services.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions, providing a cleaner riding environment for students and protecting our environment has long been a focus of HammondBus. “Living in such a beautiful region, we feel that it is important to protect our environment” said HammondBus CEO Greg Hammond. “We see electric buses as the next step in environmentally friendly transportation and we are excited to be taking that step.”

HammondBus has long been committed to helping create a sustainable tomorrow. They were one of only two Canadian motor coach operators in the Green Coach Certification Program and have also supported the Muskoka Envirocredits Program. As one of the first Ontario bus operators to incorporate propane and now electric vehicles into their fleet Hammond Transportation continues to be a leader in eco-friendly transportation.