Gravenhurst Man Charged With Impaired Driving In Severn

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a driver with impaired operation in the Township of Severn. This was the third impaired driving arrest in three days in the Orillia detachment area.

On May 21, 2021, just after midnight, officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11, Severn, when they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, the officer entered into an impaired driving investigation and administered a roadside test. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further investigation.

As a result, Daniel Morel, age 29, of Gravenhurst, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Other provincial driving offences

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking with a court date of July 20, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.