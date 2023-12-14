Gravenhurst Council Approves 2024 Budget

Gravenhurst council members approved the town’s 2024 budget on Tuesday.

The budget serves as a financial plan outlining how the town will allocate resources to meet the needs and priorities of the community.

What does it all mean to taxpayers?

The 2024 budget for the Town of Gravenhurst means a tax rate increase of 2.99 per cent.

For property owners, the budget means an increase of $16.17 per $100,000 of assessment on the town share of the Gravenhurst property tax bill.

When the estimated District of Muskoka and school board tax rates are factored in, the property tax bill increase is $43 per $100,000 of assessment on an urban property and $34 per $100,000 of assessment on a rural property.

Urban residents should expect to see a 3.4 per cent increase on their 2024 property tax bill and rural residents should expect to see 3.3 per cent.

About the operating budget

The operating budget for the town is $30.9-million.

The operating budget covers expenses related to service delivery to the community. These costs occur each year and include staff wages, insurance, and utilities, as well as other things such as maintenance costs.

Inflationary costs have influenced the operating budget, but staff have kept the budget within parameters established by council.

Increases in staffing have been contained with a focus on creating efficiencies throughout the organization.

About the capital budget

The capital budget is $9.9-million. The capital budget supports investments the town plans to make in infrastructure such as roads, parks, and facilities. Inflationary costs have hit the capital budget the hardest.

The capital budget, as well as the multi-year plan, reflect a mix of maintenance projects, replacement projects, and new initiatives. There are 70 projects associated with the capital budget for 2024.

The bulk of the capital program focuses on the following:

Roads and bridges

Stormwater drainage improvements

Vehicle replacement

Continued investment in the Gravenhurst Opera House, Centennial Centre, public library, and the Discovery Centre

Washroom upgrades across the municipality

New technology to enhance Human Resources, the Gravenhurst Fire Department, and Bylaw Services

Structural repairs to the barge at Gull Lake Rotary Park, as well as other parks and trails investments

What does Mayor Heidi Lorenz have to say about the budget?

“I want to thank council and staff for all the hard work that went into creating our budget. I also want to thank residents for participating in the public engagement component of the draft budget process – sharing with us their thoughts on priorities for the year ahead.

“Our 2024 budget prioritizes essential services, infrastructure improvements, and community programs, helping to ensure Gravenhurst continues to be a great place to live, work, and have fun.

“The budget reflects our dedication to fiscal responsibility while addressing the evolving needs of our residents. Together, we are investing in our town, fostering growth, and building a foundation for success.”

What does Councillor Erin Strength, budget chair, have to say about the budget?

“We have worked hard to balance priorities, allocate resources wisely, and set the stage for the year ahead,” she said.

What does CAO Scott Lucas have to say about the budget?

“Staff are ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work implementing the budget. In all we do, we will keep in mind the three pillars in our recently approved strategic plan: community vibrancy, sustainable growth, and effective municipal services.”