Georgian Presents Honorary Degree To Recognized Industry Leader Mike Stollery 

As part of a special ceremony during the Automotive Business School of Canada (ABSC) convocation ceremony today, Georgian College’s Board of Governors presented an honorary degree to local businessperson and philanthropist Michael (Mike) Stollery.

The Honorary Honours Bachelor of Business Administration (Automotive Management) is presented to a recipient who has enhanced or promoted the college’s image and reputation in Ontario or elsewhere; made a significant contribution to society; and achieved noted accomplishments in a particular field of study or applied education.

“Mike is a dear friend of Georgian and the ABSC, a highly regarded industry leader, business visionary, skilled risk taker, remarkable community champion and philanthropist,” said Kevin Weaver, President and CEO. “His legacy, influence and passion to support the next generation of automotive industry leaders is truly inspiring.”

Stollery’s impressive career journey included becoming a Ford dealer in 1988 and then venturing on to own or partner in more than 30 automotive and heavy truck locations across eastern Canada. He founded and is currently Chair of AutoIQ and was a founding partner of TruckIQ.

His contributions to industry include serving on numerous boards – notably the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) – and as a member of varied manufacturer and dealer advisory committees.

“His deep commitment to the college and our students is driven by a strong belief in the transformative power of education,” said Weaver. “Mike volunteers countless hours toward the college for the betterment of society and the industry. He’s a true ambassador for higher education and exemplifies many of the qualities we hope to instil in our students – such as creative problem solving, collaboration and empathy.”

Stollery’s involvement over the years at Georgian has varied. He’s been a co-op and graduate employer, guest speaker, major sponsor of signature events like the Georgian Golf Classic and Georgian Gala, past Chair of the Curriculum Advisory Committee, member of the Advisory Board for the Georgian College Auto Show, and is a current member and past Chair of the ABSC Board of Directors.

He provides counsel and guidance toward the advancement of Georgian’s programs – helping to ensure they’re relevant, responsive and leading edge. He inspires his dealerships to engage with students as well, many providing valuable work-integrated learning experiences in addition to hiring ABSC alumni.

As Chair of Georgian’s Power of Education Campaign Cabinet – phase two, which helped raise more than $54 million, Stollery advocated for the college and students at every opportunity. His belief in the campaign was so fierce that he made a substantial personal investment, sponsoring space in the Peter B. Moore Advanced Technology Centre at the Barrie Campus.

“I am deeply honoured to be recognized by Georgian and the Automotive Business School of Canada in this way,” said Stollery. “I am very proud of my association with the college – the impact of our students and alumni in the community and industry is truly remarkable. This recognition means so much to me and I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to be part of the celebration for the class of 2023.”

Stollery was recognized as a Ford Salute to Dealers Honoree in 2016, an award that honours dealer principals for exceptional contributions to their communities. In addition, he received the prestigious CADA Laureate Award for Ambassadorship in 2021, the highest honour bestowed upon auto dealers in Canada.