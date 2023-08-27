Forests Ontario Planted 2.5M Trees Across Ontario This Season – Helping Bring The Provincial Total Close To 40M

Forests Ontario and its partners planted approximately 2.5 million trees across the province this season as part of its 50 Million Tree Program. This brings the program’s total to almost 40 million trees planted, creating more than 18,400 hectares of new forest on nearly 8,000 project sites.

“As we continue to see the effects of climate change – including unprecedented wildfires across Canada and around the world – it is imperative that we do everything we can to combat it. This includes the creation of healthy, new forests as well as managing and improving the diversity and health of existing forests,” says Jess Kaknevicius, Chief Executive Officer of Forests Ontario. “We are proud of our accomplishments this year and know full well they wouldn’t have been possible without our incredible planting partners and the generous support of individual donors, corporate partners, and both provincial and federal levels of government.”

Forest Ontario’s 50 Million Tree Program significantly reduces the costs of tree planting, making increasing forest cover in our communities easier and more affordable while ensuring the right trees are planted in the right place for the right reason.

“At Forests Ontario, we like to say that we don’t just plant trees, we grow healthy, diverse forests,” says Elizabeth Celanowicz, Chief Operating Officer of Forests Ontario. “We can say that because we have a comprehensive network of planting partners with the expertise to manage every aspect of tree planting, from seed collection and growing seedlings to tree planting and maintenance, ensuring our new forests are healthy and thriving.”

“Growing a healthy forest is a team effort and it takes time. We have worked hard to build strong relationships with partners who understand the transformative power of forests – to combat climate change, to clean our air and water, to support biodiversity, and to provide economic and recreational opportunities in our communities. We look forward to working with our partners, landowners, supporters, and all levels of government to plant even more trees in the coming years,” says Kaknevicius.

Landowners who would like to take part in the 50 Million Tree Program need enough space to plant a minimum of 500 trees, which is typically at least half an acre of open land or 1,000 metres for a windrow or riparian buffer planting. More information about the 50 Million Tree Program is available at www.forestsontario.ca.