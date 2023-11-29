Food And Toy Drives Happening Across North Simcoe In December

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police will be joined by members of the Penetanguishene, Midland, Tay Township and Tiny Township Fire Services collecting food and toy donations for those in need on the following date and locations. This event has been occurring during the festive season for over 10 years and is a great community support for local food banks.

On Saturday December 2nd from 10am – 2pm , and on Saturday December 16th from 10am – 2pm , Emergency Services personnel will be collecting items at the following retail stores:

Walmart – Midland

No Frills – Midland

Canadian Tire – Midland

The Real Canadian Super Store – Midland

Foodland – Midland

Foodland – Penetanguishene

Foodland – Victoria Harbour

Thank you in advance to those community members and businesses who support the community during this annual event.