Drowning Incident On Lake Muskoka Near Walker’s Point On Saturday

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a drowning incident on Lake Muskoka near Walker’s Point in the Township of Muskoka Lakes.

On Saturday, July 18, 2026, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a boater who had fallen overboard and failed to resurface.

The individual, a 63-year-old male from Markham, was later recovered by the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The OPP Marine Unit assisted Bracebridge OPP with the response effort.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could aid the investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.