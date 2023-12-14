Driver Who Fled After Collision In Carling Township Charged With Impaired

The West Parry Sound detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a driver who fled from police after being involved in a collision.

On December 12, 2023, members of the West Parry Sound OPP assisted by OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine unit responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 400, in Carling Township.

The driver of the motor vehicle had fled the scene on foot. A search resulted in the arrest of the driver, officers also seized Canadian currency and drugs suspected to be cocaine.

As a result of the investigation, Antonio Hurtado, 24-years-of-age of Toronto was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule 1 substance – cocaine
  • Possession property obtained by crime under $5000.00 – in Canada
  • Fail to comply with undertaking
  • Possession of automobile master key
  • Failure to stop after accident
  • Careless driving
  • Drive motor vehicle – no license

The accused was held for Bail Court at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound and is scheduled to appear on December 13, 2023.

