Driver Faces Over 15 Charges After A Collision On Hwy. 518

On December 5, 2021 at 4 a.m., the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 518 in Seguin Township.
Police initiated an investigation.
As a result of further investigation, Brian Murray, 31 years-of-age of Barrie, Ontario was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Heroin
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Opioid (other than heroin),
- Possession of a Schedule ll substance for the purpose of trafficking – Marijuana
- Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition – contrary to a prohibition order
- Possession of break in instruments
- Operation while prohibited (three counts)
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court (three counts)
- Drive motor vehicle – not equipped with ignition interlock device
The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on December 8, 2021.