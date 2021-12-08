Driver Faces Over 15 Charges After A Collision On Hwy. 518

On December 5, 2021 at 4 a.m., the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 518 in Seguin Township.

Police initiated an investigation.

As a result of further investigation, Brian Murray, 31 years-of-age of Barrie, Ontario was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Heroin

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Opioid (other than heroin),

Possession of a Schedule ll substance for the purpose of trafficking – Marijuana

Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of a firearm or ammunition – contrary to a prohibition order

Possession of break in instruments

Operation while prohibited (three counts)

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court (three counts)

Drive motor vehicle – not equipped with ignition interlock device

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on December 8, 2021.