Driver Faces Over 15 Charges After A Collision On Hwy. 518

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0
Image #: 26790988 Cars are plowed in along Union Avenue NE in Grand Rapids on Saturday, January 25, 2014. (Andrew Kuhn | MLive.com) MLIVE.COM /Landov

On December 5, 2021 at 4 a.m., the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 518 in Seguin Township.

Police initiated an investigation.

As a result of further investigation, Brian Murray, 31 years-of-age of Barrie, Ontario was charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Heroin
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Opioid (other than heroin),
  • Possession of a Schedule ll substance for the purpose of trafficking – Marijuana
  • Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
  • Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
  • Possession of a firearm or ammunition – contrary to a prohibition order
  • Possession of break in instruments
  • Operation while prohibited (three counts)
  • Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court  (three counts)
  • Drive motor vehicle – not equipped with ignition interlock device

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on December 8, 2021.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here