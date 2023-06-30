District’s New Pollinator Garden Supports Biodiversity In Muskoka

The District of Muskoka is excited to announce our partnership with the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation (TD FEF) and the Muskoka Watershed Council in supporting Muskoka’s biodiversity through the creation of a pollinator garden.

The District applied for and received funds through the TD FEF to create a pollinator garden located at 102 Pine Street, directly in front of McVittie Place in Bracebridge. The Muskoka Watershed Council played a vital role in the project in designing the garden and sourcing the native plants for planting. On Tuesday, June 27th, volunteers from the District planted the garden, which aims to provide the community with knowledge about native plants and the benefits of pollinators.

“This garden enhances three previously non-native gardens with native plants to support pollinators, increase local biodiversity, increase community engagement, and promote the uptake of planting native species in Muskoka” said Lauren Valliere, Climate Initiatives Coordinator with the District. “This pollinator garden will be the first of its kind managed by the District and we are hopeful that it will act as a catalyst for additional pollinator gardens in the community and increase awareness of at-home projects that residents can undertake to support our natural environment.”

Pollinators need our help!

The uptake of native gardens in Muskoka is a critical step towards a more biodiverse and resilient Muskoka. Thousands of pollinator species in Ontario are being negatively affected by factors such as habitat loss due to development, increasing extreme weather events due to climate change, pesticide/herbicide use as well as parasites, predation, and disease. You can help support our pollinators by planting native plants in your gardens at home. Check out the Best for the Biosphere: Native Plant List by the Georgian Bay Biosphere to learn about many of Muskoka’s native plants. For a complete list of zone appropriate native plants suitable for the Muskoka area, check out the Watersheds Canada – Plant Database for Zone 5b.