Criminal Investigation Leads OPP To Seek Assistance From The Community

Members of the Crime Unit attached to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP are asking for assistance of the community in identifying a person of interest as part of an ongoing investigation from November 6, 2021 at a motel in the Town of Midland.

Please review the attached photograph of this person and any information would be greatly appreciated.

Information can be provided to the OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka on Twitter or Facebook.