CBSA Seizure Of 89 Bricks Of Suspected Cocaine Leads To RCMP Charges

On December 11, 2022, a commercial truck entered Canada at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ontario, and was referred for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers discovered 89 bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing approximately 100 kg.

The CBSA arrested the driver and passenger and seized the suspected narcotics. The RCMP took custody of the subjects and the evidence and have formally charged Vikram Dutta, 44, and Gurinder Singh, 61, both of Brampton, Ontario, with:

Importation of cocaine, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act .

. Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The matter is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia, Ontario.

Quotes

“The safety and security of Canadians is our government’s top priority. I want to thank the dedicated CBSA and RCMP officers for their excellent work in stopping dangerous narcotics from coming into the country. I had the opportunity to see these efforts first hand during my visit to the Blue Water Bridge last month, and I look forward to see the difference they continue to make in keeping our communities safe.” The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

“Our partnership with the CBSA is providing effective results. Together, we stand firm to protect our communities from harmful drugs crossing our borders.” Superintendent Rae Bolsterli, Officer in Charge, RCMP Border Integrity Program, O Division

“This seizure is a testament to the strength of collaboration between the CBSA and the RCMP, and is an excellent example of both agencies working together to protect our communities.” An Nguyen, Director, St.Clair District Operations, Canada Border Services Agency