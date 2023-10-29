Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week Is November 1 To 7

Ontario’s annual Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week is taking place from November 1 to 7. Carbon Monoxide (also known as CO) is a silent killer because it has no taste, smell or colour. To help prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, Central York Fire Services (CYFS) reminds residents that it is essential to have a working carbon monoxide alarm in your home.

In Ontario, approximately 65% of all carbon monoxide deaths and injuries occur in homes,” says Fire Chief Ian Laing. “A functioning carbon monoxide alarm will alert people when carbon monoxide levels are dangerous and allow them to safely and quickly leave their home.”

Fuels like natural gas, propane, wood, oil, and kerosene produce carbon monoxide when there is insufficient air for them to burn completely. The risk of carbon monoxide increases in the winter when homes are heated with these appliances. In Ontario, it is a legal requirement to have working carbon monoxide alarms outside sleeping areas to ensure they are heard if they are activated.

For more ways to protect you and your family against carbon monoxide, please follow the carbon monoxide safety tips below: