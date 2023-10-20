Bruce Peninsula National Park Extends Fall/Winter Season Pilot

Bruce Peninsula National Park has extended the pilot of fall and winter season offers again this year. A range of visitor experiences will be available, including reservable Yurt accommodations and winter camping.

Travellers looking to take advantage of this trial offering are reminded that hiking, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and camping in the fall and winter can be hazardous. Services within the park, and the local community are limited during the fall and winter seasons. Visitors should review information about visiting in the fall and winter seasons on the Bruce Peninsula National Park website (https://parks.canada.ca/pn-np/on/bruce/activ/hiver-winter) and plan their trip in advance.

Here are a few tips to make Winter visits safe and enjoyable: Travel with extra warm clothes, food and water, and consider snow tires on your vehicle for travel within the park. Read on for more information on how to make the most of your trip.

Hours of operation

Parks Canada Visitor Centre – Tobermory:

Open 9:00am – 5:00pm daily Indoor facilities include: Reception area and souvenir shop, washrooms with running water, theatre, exhibits, open WiFi, and fireside seating. Outdoor facilities include: 112-step tower with viewing platform, and over 3km of ungroomed, easy to intermediate trails for hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing.

Cyprus Lake Office:

Open 9:00am – 5:00pm daily Indoor facilities include: Reception area and souvenir shop, where day passes and Discovery Passes are available for purchase. Flush toilets and running water are available at the Cyprus Lake Office. Vault facilities at the Head of Trails remain open, as are the composting toilets by the Georgian Bay shoreline. Outdoor facilities include: Hiking trail access to the Georgian Bay shoreline and the Bruce Trail, winter camping, 8 km of ungroomed, easy to moderate trails for hiking, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing.

The return of featured programs this winter:

Cozy, rustic yurts: Bruce Peninsula National Park has 9 yurts available for reservation with each one featuring scenic views, a wood burning fireplace, and a BBQ on the deck. With room for five people, reconnect with yourself or loved ones in a tranquil setting. Back country camping: Hike along the Bruce Trail and stay on one of eighteen backcountry campsite platforms among ice-covered rocks and trees. A complete packing list and winter safety tips will be provided with your reservation. Front country camping: Stay at one of 30 tent-only campsites in the Cyprus Lake campground. With limited amenities and walk-in only access, campers are fully immersed in the surrounding landscape. A complete packing list and winter safety tips will be provided with your reservation. Upon arrival, stop by the Cyprus Lake Office or Fathom Five Visitor Centre located in Tobermory to obtain permits and talk to Parks Canada staff who can you stay safely. Please bring your own equipment; ski and snowshoe rentals are not available. Hike, snowshoe or cross-country ski: Bring a friend and explore the trails out to the Grotto cave through snow covered treescapes and see the ice-covered shoreline of Georgian Bay.

Parking fees:

Please note, parking is on a first come first served basis November 1, 2023 – April 30, 2024.

Plan your visit:

Visitors are advised to review the Bruce Peninsula National Park website parkscanada.ca/bruce prior to travelling. It is updated regularly and contains park-specific information to help in planning a safe and memorable visit. Please note that trails in the park are not maintained during the winter months. Winter road conditions can change quickly, travellers can check Ontario 511 for current road conditions: https://511on.ca/#:Alerts.

Parks Canada follows the advice, guidance and requirements of public health experts and encourages visitors to continue to follow the measures in place, protect themselves and exercise caution to limit the spread of COVID-19.