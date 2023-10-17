Bracebridge OPP Report Three Impaired Drivers Over The Weekend

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three drivers with impaired driving related charges over the weekend.

On October 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers received a call for service about a single motor vehicle collision on Muskoka Road 118 near Muskoka Road 169 in Muskoka Lakes Township. Officers arrived and with the assistance of witnesses, located the driver nearby on foot. Police have subsequently arrested and charged 55-year-old Maurice Williams of Oshawa with Operation While Impaired, Over 80, Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent CC 335(1) along with Highway Traffic Act offenses. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on November 14, 2023 to answer to his charges.

Later on the same day, October 13, 2023, just after 11:00 p.m. police were called to an establishment on Muskoka Road North in Gravenhurst after members of the public became concerned about a persons ability to drive their vehicle. Bracebridge OPP officers arrived and subsequently arrested and charged 51-year-old Tanya Pender of Gravenhurst with Impaired Operation, Refuse to Provide Breath Sample, Mischief Under $5000 and Having Care of a Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on November 7, 2023 to answer to her charges.

On October 14, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. officers were investigating a motor vehicle collision, encountered a driver, who was not involved in the incident, and entered into an impaired driving investigation. Police subsequently arrested and charged 75-year-old Linda Burrows of Parksville, BC with Impaired Operation and Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on November 21, 2023 to answer to her charges.