Winter storm watch issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Current details:

Another winter storm expected Friday night into Saturday.

Hazards:

Heavy snow. Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 30 cm possible.

Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 5 cm.

Strong wind gusts will result in areas of blowing snow.

Timing:

Friday evening to Saturday evening.

Discussion:

While the prospects for a winter storm are high, uncertainty exists regarding the exact track of the low pressure system. The details of the track will greatly affect precipitation type and amounts at any given location. The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday night. Snow in combination with gusty winds will result in areas of blowing snow and greatly reduced visibility.

In the wake of the system, gusty winds will filter in arctic air late Saturday. A multi-day lake effect snow event may follow the passage of this low pressure system for locations east of the Great Lakes bringing additional significant accumulations to some communities.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.