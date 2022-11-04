Annual Business Survey Returns to Help Gravenhurst Businesses Succeed

The Town of Gravenhurst’s Economic Development Team is seeking feedback from business owners again with the 8th Annual Business Survey. Information received through the survey is one of the ways the Economic Development Team sets priorities and designs new projects that support Gravenhurst businesses and fosters healthy growth in the community for the upcoming year.

Since implementing the program in 2015, the Annual Business Review has shed light on many local challenges, especially the ones that come with living in a seasonal destination. Initiatives such as the Tourism Destination Plan and the Wharf Revitalization Plan are being implemented because of the feedback that has been received from past years. Coordination for those programs was made part of the 2022 work plan and will continue.

The annual survey ultimately gives the Economic Development team a chance to connect with the local business owners to better understand what we can do to help their business succeed. “In conducting the survey, business owners have a chance to be heard and share their experiences while simultaneously providing the Economic Development team insight on triumphs and challenges they have faced over the past year. The Annual Business Survey is a great program as we are constantly looking for new opportunities to improve our community,” said Amy Taylor, Manager of Economic Development.

Between mid-November through mid-January, the Economic Development Team will be contacting businesses via email, phone and/or in-person to collect data and feedback which will be analyzed and formulated into a statistical report that outlines key achievements and challenges in our business community.

As a number of Gravenhurst businesses are seasonal and business owners are preparing for the holiday shopping season, we have set up a convenient online form at www.gravenhurst.ca/BusinessSurvey which can be completed at their leisure. Deadline for input is January 14, 2023.

The final report will be completed and released during the first quarter of 2023. Previous reports can be found under the Doing Business section under Business Programs and Strategies, Annual Business Review tab on the Town’s website www.gravenhurst.ca