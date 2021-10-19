A Trio Of Honours For Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital’s Work To Champion Organ And Tissue Donation

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) was recognized by Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network) for its outstanding efforts to integrate organ and tissue donation into quality end-of-life care in 2020/21.

OSMH was presented with three awards from Trillium Gift of Life. The Provincial Conversion Rate Award, the Eligible Approach Rate Award and the Award of Excellence.

The Provincial Conversion Rate Award for meeting or exceeding the target conversion rate of 63 percent set by Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network). The conversion rate is the percentage of potential organ donors (patients who die in a hospital setting and are deemed medically suitable for donation) who went on to become actual donors. OSMH has two organ donors which led to 6 organ transplants. Additionally, 21 tissue donors enhanced the lives of many.

The Provincial Eligible Approach Rate Award for meeting or exceeding the eligible approach rate target of 90% set by Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network). This eligible approach rate award recognizes hospitals for demonstrating leading practices by facilitating a donation discussion with eligible patients/families of patients at end of life. OSMH’s approach rate was 100%.

The Award of Excellence for meeting or exceeding the provincial target for its conversion rate or routine notification rate for four or more consecutive years, demonstrating an outstanding commitment to the implementation of donation leading practices.

“We are tremendously thankful to all our team members at Soldiers’ who helped us receive this recognition, said Cheryl Harrison, Executive Vice-Preisdent, Patient Care Services “We owe this to their hard work and dedication.”

OSMH is one of 34 hospitals to be awarded a 2020/21 Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network) Hospital Achievement Award.

“OSMH has made an outstanding contribution to organ and tissue donation in Ontario and this award is a reflection of that important work,” says Judy Linton, Chief Nursing Executive & Clinical Institutes and Quality Programs Executive. Ontario Health.

“The collaboration and partnership Ontario Health (TGLN) has with our hospitals is critical to saving lives and we are so appreciative of their ongoing commitment. Every Ontarian has the opportunity to demonstrate their support for this life-saving work by registering their consent to donate organs and tissue at BeADonor.ca.”

Today, more than 1,500 people are on the waitlist for a lifesaving organ transplant, and every three days someone will die waiting. Over 90 per cent of Ontarians support donation, yet only 35 per cent have formally registered their consent for organ and tissue donation.

One donor can save up to 8 lives through organ donation and enhance the lives of up to 75 more through the gift of tissue. By registering consent to donate, you make your family aware of your decision to save lives.