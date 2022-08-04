$4,200 Lost To Rental Cottage Scam Connected To Bracebridge

On Monday, August 1, 2022, at 1:35 p.m., the OPP Elgin County Detachment investigated a fraud after being called to a Southwold Township address.

It was determined that between June 3, 2022, and June 17, 2022, a resident responded to an ad on the internet for a cottage that was for rent in Bracebridge, Ontario. Both began to correspond at which time a down payment of $4,200 was agreed and subsequently e-transferred to the renter.

The victim contacted police after the renter requesting an additional $250. When the funds were not sent, the suspect ceased all contact with the victim.

The Elgin County OPP is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call St. Thomas-Elgin Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

The investigation is continuing.