Verboom Named Muskoka Islanders’ Team Trainer

The Muskoka Islanders have announced the hiring of Matt Verboom as the team’s trainer.

A physical preparation specialist in Muskoka, Verboom says he is driven to help others achieve their health and physical fitness-related goals.

“I take pride in being able to offer a unique skill set of muscle activation techniques (since 2013) and strength training (National Strength & Conditioning Association since 2009) always with the goal of providing the best experience possible,” Verboom said.

Over the past decade and before life in Muskoka, Verboom worked as a strength and conditioning coach for McMaster University, Biotseel’s hockey development program and Upper Canada College.

Currently, he works as a strength and conditioning service provider for the Canadian Sport Institute of Ontario as well as Freestyle Ski Canada, and provides training, programming and physical testing services for local provincial and national-level amateur athletes.

“I thrive on helping others move forward on their journey to a healthier functioning body,” said Verboom. “I’m passionate about identifying and solving injuries, imbalances and compensations that become obstacles for people trying to improve their performance or quality of life. I love the process of turning weaknesses into strengths by providing services that may range from an initial rehabilitative focus to long-term and well-structured strength training that is 100 percent performance-driven.”

Outside of work, Verboom is a family man who loves spending time outside with his wife, daughter and two dogs on their country property in Muskoka.

The team has not yet announced where they will call home for the 20-21 season. Earlier this wee, the South Muskoka Shield announced they have inked a deal to return to playing in Gravenhurst.