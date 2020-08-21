The Town Of Gravenhurst Is Planning To Re-Open Facilities

Public complaints sent to Muskoka411 were forwarded to the CAO.

The Town of Gravenhurst continues to move forward with planning, consultations and preparations to re-open Town facilities in a phased approach and return to providing public access in a safe and responsible manner as early as September. The advice from the Medical Officer of Health continues to support having staff working from home wherever possible.

Around Town Hall and other municipal facilities installation is underway of protective plexiglass shields for the public and various work stations for returning staff. The first in-person Committee of Adjustment and Planning Council meetings will take place on August 21st and 25th, respectively – the first since the beginning of the pandemic and will be held at the Gravenhurst Opera House. Strict in-person meeting protocols, in compliance with Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit orders and guidelines are in place to ensure the safety of all those attending. For further information on upcoming meeting schedules, please visit www.Gravenhurst.ca/agenda. And important to note that streaming of the meeting will not be possible as the Opera House does not have the required technology.

Last week, the Province, in partnership with the Federal government, announced the allocations for the municipal contributions as part of the first round of emergency funding under the Safe Restart Agreement (Ontario News Release). The Town of Gravenhurst will receive $522,500. This conditional funding will offset the impacts of COVID-19 for 2020 and onward into 2021. Accordingly, Council will be addressing how the use these funds will affect the 2021 budget.

Increased goose control measures, garbage pickup and heightened By-law Officer presence in municipal parks and beaches continues in response to the increased usage of these public spaces and feedback received from the community. The Town is removing nearly twice the amount of normal garbage collection that it is accustomed to at this time of year from these spaces. While Town washroom facilities remain closed due to staffing resources, additional temporary facilities are being placed at key locations and the contractor has been reminded of their obligation to properly maintain these facilities. Please practice safe distancing at all times, wash your hands, sanitize and wear a face mask where appropriate to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. In the ongoing effort to keep the Town’s beaches, parks and facility properties presentable, respected and enjoyable for all, the public are asked for their continued vigilance and to contact the By-law Division through the Report It function on the Town website, should they witness violations and to contact the police should they witness or experience criminal activities.

As the summer of 2020 has been very challenging for the Town’s Parks and Facilities Divisions, various projects have been delayed in an effort to best prioritize efforts and ensure the safety of the community. The Lorne St. Ungerman Gateway Park Beach has been officially closed for the season due to public safety issues related to the shoreline retaining walls. Repairs to the shoreline wall and performing necessary drainage improvements following a series of significant rain events this summer will begin on Monday, August 24th. The public are again reminded to avoid this area for their safety and to steer clear of heavy machinery in place over the course of the week. The work is anticipated to be completed on or before Labour Day weekend.

As a reminder, a fourth drive-thru COVID-19 Assessment Clinic is scheduled for Gravenhurst onThursday, August 27th, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre, 101 Centennial Drive. This assessment clinic is open to everyone who would like to be tested.

For the latest information, and updates related to the COVID-19 Pandemic and local response, please visit www.gravenhurst.ca/covid19.