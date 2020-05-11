The Digital Main St. Squad Is Helping Local Business Owners During COVID-19

The ability to run a business online has never been more essential than during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Downtown businesses in Huntsville, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Lake of Bays, Muskoka Lakes and Georgian Bay are reminded that they have access to the support and services of the Digital Service Squad (DMSS) whose primary object is to help main street businesses build and improve their online presence and digital capabilities.

“When we began this initiative, we were keen to provide a very important service to hard-working local business owners,” says Kyra Watters of Well Known Marketing and Advertising, who has been at the helm of the Digital Main St. program since it began. “We had no way of knowing just how absolutely vital this service would become. It’s never been more important for businesses owners who may have been wary of going digital to make the shift. We have seen that businesses with multiple online platforms can increase the stability of their company, offer new streams of revenue, improve customer interaction, and provide an outlet for communication with consumers.”

The DMSS team hasn’t slowed down as a result of COVID restrictions and is offering one-on-one consults over the phone and hosting weekly ZOOM discussions that address a variety of digital and business topics.

Jennifer Schnier, Director of Sustainability for the Township of Georgian Bay, points out that major paradigm shifts, like the one we are experiencing now, create opportunities for discovery and improving how we work now and into the future. “This is an eye-opening shift and it forces us to think about how we can do business better. Business owners have to ask themselves, ‘what am I going to say I accomplished during COVID?’ And there are many out there who are really making a go of it and finding solutions that work.”

Jamie Sefton, owner of Inspire Coffee in Baysville, is one such entrepreneur. Sefton says the DMS program has supported him through the crisis and revealed new opportunities and insights about his customer base. He points out that people are rallying together to support local and he’s joined in that messaging. “I’ve shifted my focus to online sales and made the conscious choice to stay off Amazon,” he explains. “I’m committed to providing reliable delivery services and using my social media platforms to support retailers here. And it’s working.”

The DMS team recognizes that this is a challenging time for downtown businesses who have always depended on foot traffic. At the same time, they have a unique opportunity to learn how to adapt and grow. “We have witnessed some very courageous business owners throughout the region, over these past nine weeks,” says Watters. “They’ve looked for every opportunity to keep revenue coming in, offering up their services and products online, and implementing creative business protocols. They’re not only surviving, they are thriving. And I applaud them!”

Morgan Richter, Manager of the Downtown Huntsville BIA agrees. “With the current global changes, small businesses are required to learn and adapt to a fast-changing business world. A digital presence has never been more important. Gaining a digital presence now will not only help small businesses during this challenging time but will remain an asset for years to come. I encourage Huntsville BIA members to take full advantage of the DMS program. Our downtown core is vital, and we are here to help you.”

Claire Jordan, of Kala House of Colour located in Bracebridge is another business owner who has made a significant pivot during the crisis. “After closing the shop, my initial thought was to do nothing, to sit and wait until the government lifted the lockdown and we all felt safe to open again,” she recounts. “However, it became apparent that this was not going to go away anytime soon, so I shifted my attention to my online presence.” Jordan already had a website so she invested time in photographing and uploading as many products as she could. “Next, I focused on my social media posts and getting the message out to customers about how they could still shop with us, safely.” She also started an initiative called ‘Kala Kindness,’ which offers a curated box of popular goods from the shop, in an effort to make shopping even simpler for people. The payoff for making this shift has been significant. Jordan estimates that over the last six to eight weeks, 80% of her sales have been from her regular local customers. “I’m so glad that I’ve not lost touch with these important customers. It’s a huge relief.”

Watters would like to see more support to help other business take similar action to bolster their business, like the return of the BEAM funding program (Broadband for E-Business and Marketing), or something very similar, to allow businesses owners to, at the very minimum, develop robust and modern websites. Currently there is the PMCN (Parry Sound Muskoka Community Network) funding program BTIF (Business Technology Improvement Fund), however it only supplements 50 percent of costs. Watters would like to see more funding made available to cover the full expense. “Our professional marketing advice and digital directives will continue to help educate owners about what it is they need; however, it can’t stop there. Business owners need financial aid to build out their digital assets and adapt to modern day technology and marketing platforms.”

Muskoka’s Digital Main Street program wraps up May 31. Any business owners who have not yet reached out to the team are encouraged to do so promptly at digitalmainstreet@wellknowncompany.com. To learn more about Digital Main Street program business owners can follow the Digital Service Squad on Instagram @digital.muskoka

To be eligible for DSS services and support, businesses must be members of their local BIA or be deemed a downtown business by their township.