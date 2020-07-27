The Body Of 55-Year-Old Robert Smith Has Been Located

On July 23, 2020, shortly after 4:00 p.m. Haliburton Highlands OPP were called to assist Toronto Police with a missing person investigation near Minden, Ontario.

Update

On July 26, 2020 shortly before 5:30 p.m. police were called to the north end of Minden Lake where a resident had located a male body near their dock.

Police have confirmed it to be that of 55-year-old Robert Smith. A post mortem examination will be scheduled at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto. Investigators do not suspect foul play in this death investigation.