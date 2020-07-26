Terry Fox Run In Windermere On Sun, Sept. 20 Goes Virtual

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope. Due to the current public health crisis, we are unable to gather together in person at the Windermere Village Hall. They will, instead, be encouraging people to participate virtually throughout the community. Your Run, Your Way!

The virtual run will serve as a fundraiser for cancer research. You can still register to support the Terry Fox Foundation, and on Sunday, Sept. 20, they encourage you to lace up and head out the door.

Instead of driving to meet at the hall, you will safely walk, run, bike, or hike a route of your own choosing in your own neighbourhood.

Although the run will look different this year, together, we will continue work to fund the best cancer researchers, preserve Terry’s legacy of caring and compassion for others, and exemplify the best qualities of what it means to be Canadian. We will make a difference.

Cancer patients face more challenges and risks due to COVID-19, and they need you now more than ever. We simply cannot put hope on hold.

Join them in keeping Terry’s dream alive by participating in the Terry Fox Run in Windermere on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Visit www.terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/Windermere to register and start fundraising today!