Special weather statement issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Strong winds gusting up to 80 km/h will develop Wednesday morning.

A cold front passing through southern Ontario will bring strong, gusty winds beginning Wednesday morning. Winds will slowly diminish throughout the day.

