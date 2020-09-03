Severe Thunderstorms Are Possible Early This Evening

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Severe thunderstorm watch continued for:

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

Hazards: Wind gusts near 90 km/h and nickle size hail.

Timing: 6 P.M. EDT until 8 P.M. EDT.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.