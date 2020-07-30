Second World War Hero Honoured In Midland

On July 29, 2020, WWII Veteran Leonard Landrigan received thanks from the Métis Nation, and inheritance of $20,000. The 20,000 is a Recognition Payment, which is part of the Métis Veterans Legacy Program. The Program was established in partnership with the Trudeau government to commemorate forgotten Métis soldiers. Veteran Landrigan is the 26th WWII Veteran to receive a Recognition Payment as part of the Legacy Program.

Due to COVID, Brian Black, the President of the Métis Veterans Council in Ontario will visit Midland to present the apology, Recognition Payment, a hand crafted traditional Métis beaded broach along with the Nation’s ceremonial Métis Sash on behalf of Minister David Chartand.

On September 10, 2019, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veteran Affairs Canada issued an apology to the WWII Métis Veterans on behalf of Canada.

“As Minister responsible for Veterans for the Métis National Council, I have stood side by side with our WWII Métis Veterans for the past two decades to seek justice. I thank Prime Minister Trudeau and Minister MacAulay for keeping Canada’s promise to honour the sacrifices and contributions of our WWII Métis Veterans.” States Minister Chartrand. “While our Métis WWII Veterans have waited three quarters of a century to take their rightful place as heroes of Canada, their wishes and our promise of the legacy we have created together will last into perpetuity. Our heroes today, tomorrow and forever.”

Veteran Leonard Landrigan was born on May 31, 1925 and served in the navy on the high seas during the war. He served on the following ships:

Stadacona Montgomery Park Lee Fontaine Park DRMS Bombay Tweedsmuir Park Captor II Outremont Park Captor II York



He lives in Midland, ON