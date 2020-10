A Huntsville resident is offering a $2000 reward if you can locate his stolen ATV.

The ATV was stolen on October 17th from 49 Bickley Country Drive in Huntsville.

Stolen 2018 Honda Rubicon 500 DELUXE

Warn winch, Red suspension, 50 km on the bike.

Residents and businesses in the area are asked to check security cameras and dash cameras.